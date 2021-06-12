Record store day returns to area businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - June 12 was the first of two record store days this summer.
The owner of Sidetracks Music in Charlottesville, Cal Glattfelder Jr., says this is a mini holiday for record stores.
It’s a day designed to promote small record businesses by having exclusive releases on albums. Glattfelder says this event has gone worldwide since its creation a few decades ago.
“Just promoting small businesses like this throughout the country and then Great Britain and then worldwide,” he said. “It promotes small stores by having exclusive releases in these stores, like us.”
Sidetracks even had bands playing throughout the afternoon to help celebrate record store day.
