Mission Mondays kick off at Altar’d State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Altar’d State at the Shops at Stonefield is following their mission and standing out for good.
Through their Mission Mondays program, they are working to financially give back to non-profits in and around Charlottesville.
“It is our way of reaching out to our local community and standing out for good in those communities,” said Feleacia Quezergue, Altar’d State manager.
In the past, Altar’d State has donated to Girls on the Run, The Boys and Girls Club and many other organizations. Their next recipient is the Rivanna Conservation Alliance.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.