McAuliffe discusses path forward to November gubernatorial election

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Terry McAuliffe secured the nomination as the Democratic candidate for governor and now he says its time to start showing the differences between himself and the Republicans.
“We cannot let Glenn Youngkin do to Virginia what Donald Trump did to our country, and he said he’s running because of Donald Trump,” he said. “I’m running because of you.”
McAuliffe says he’s excited to be on Virginia’s Democratic ticket this November.
“Our focus made Virginia open and welcoming and now we have a ticket with Ayala, and Mark Herring,” McAuliffe said. “This is a great ticket, we just got to continue what we’ve done over the last eight years.”
McAuliffe served previously as governor from 2014-2018. He says he believes his past experiences and track record will help move Virginia forward.
“I’m the guy who wrote the bid to get Amazon to move to Virginia,” McAuliffe said. “I got Nestle Corporation to move all those jobs out of LA, put them in Virginia, I got CoStar to move thousands of jobs that were going to North Carolina.”
If elected again, he says he will move minimum wage to $15 an hour.
“These people are living in abject poverty,” he said. “They have no benefits and you pay them $7.25, we have got to start focusing on the people who have not seen any income rise in years, and we got to lift everybody up and that’s a real difference.”
NBC29 reached out to Republican Candidate Glenn Youngkin’s campaign but did not hear back by the deadline for this story.
