Calm Overnight, Spotty Severe Weather Risk Sunday Evening

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time since last weekend, the region is completely rain free! Near calm wind overnight and a wet ground will allow for some fog to form.
The wind will turn more southerly Sunday. This will boost high temperatures to the 80s during the afternoon. Tracking a cold front over the Ohio Valley. It will spark some showers and thunderstorms. While most of the region will be dry on Sunday, there could be a shower or gusty thunderstorm Sunday evening and night. Mainly over the Shenandoah Valley and northern Virginia. The best risk for a severe thunderstorm will be to the northwest of the region. Keep checking back for updates.
Hotter and dry on Monday. A stronger cold front will arrive Monday overnight with a passing shower/thunder risk.
Drier on Tuesday. Watching a low pressure area on Wednesday. Right now it looks far enough to the southeast to pose much of a rain risk.
Trending less humid mid week. Overnight lows will be more comfortable.
Turning hotter again by Friday and next weekend.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and dry. Patchy fog late. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the 80s.
Sunday night: A passing shower or thunderstorm possible. Especially north and west of Charlottesville. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Can’t rule out a spotty shower/storm overnight Monday into early Tuesday. Lows in the 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday and Thursday: Clouds and sun. There could be a shower around mainly Wednesday evening. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the pleasant 50s.
Friday and Saturday: Hazy, hotter and more humid. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
