Calm Overnight, Spotty Severe Weather Risk Sunday Evening

The wind will turn more southerly Sunday. This will boost high temperatures to the 80s during the afternoon. Tracking a cold front over the Ohio Valley. It will spark some showers and thunderstorms. While most of the region will be dry on Sunday, there could be a shower or gusty thunderstorm Sunday evening and night. Mainly over the Shenandoah Valley and northern Virginia. The best risk for a severe thunderstorm will be to the northwest of the region. Keep checking back for updates.