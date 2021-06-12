After four-hour delay; Cavaliers drop Game One of Super Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team lost Game One of its Super Regional 6-5 against Dallas Baptist on Saturday in Columbia, SC.
The teams had to wait out a four-hour weather delay to complete the game, as lightning and rain rolled into the area before the start of the 9th inning.
UVA got the tying run to 3rd in the top of the 9th, but the DBU first baseman made a diving catch on a line drive by Max Cotier to end the game.
Virginia and Dallas Baptist are scheduled to play Game Two of the best-of-three series on Sunday at noon in Columbia.
