Scottsville community rallies around family after house fire

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Just days after a house fire devastated her home, Ginia Wood of Scottsville stands in front of what is left, taking in the scene.
”I can’t believe it,” Wood said. “We lost everything.”
Ash and soot is all that remains of her home off Jefferson Mill Road in Scottsville. She’d lived there for 18 years, but it wasn’t just her house. A total of nine people lived there before the fire.
“It’s me, my husband, my parents, and then all together we had five kids, from 12-years-old to 6-months old,” she explained.
No one was harmed in the fire, which Wood said she believed was due to a wiring problem.
The fire left her with a mind wracked with questions. “Where we gonna go? How are we going to get a house? We don’t have anything,” she said.
Now, the Scottsville community is coming to their rescue. In just one day, the family raised more than $1,450 through Go Fund Me.
Scottsville Elementary, where one of the children goes to school, is also helping get them back on their feet. “Teachers, bus drivers, all of our staff together have already donated several thousand dollars,” Principal Staci England said.
Despite the loss, Wood said she and her family are thankful. “We knew that people would help, but we didn’t know all these people would help us and it makes us feel really good that their are good people out there.”
