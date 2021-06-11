New Flash Flood Watch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Portions of Madison and Culpeper Counties received a summer’s worth of rainfall in a few hours overnight. Causing flooding that will linger into today. Parts of those counties got nearly a foot of rainfall!
A muggy atmosphere in place combined with a weather disturbance and cold front will combine to produce more scattered slow moving downpours and thunderstorms. Any may cause street and stream flooding. Flash Flood Watch across much of the area until midnight. Watch and avoid flood prone areas during and after heavy rainfall.
More showers and thunder around on Friday. We will reside on the cooler side of a front. While still humid, temperatures likely hold in the 70s.
This weekend, drier times. Saturday will start with some left over showers, clouds and fog, but give way to some clearing. Warmer Sunday and mostly dry. Later afternoon and evening, a few spotty storms are possible.
Friday: Less hot, still humid with showers, downpours and a thunderstorm. Local high water possible. Highs in the 70s. Light northeast breeze.
Friday night: Few showers and thunder. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Morning clouds, few showers and fog. Trending mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm. Mainly late in the day and night over the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s to 90 degrees. Lows in the 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible. Highs mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs low 80s.
