National produce shortage reaches Moe’s Original Barbeque in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - States around the nation have seen a spike in the costs of produce. Moe’s Original Barbeque in Charlottesville has seen this issue first hand.
As the pandemic continues to evolve and businesses reopen, the demand for food in restaurants is steadily rising.
“Now we are really having issues with the supply chain,” Mike Abrams, owner of Moe’s Original Barbeque, said.
Manufacturers are also having staffing shortages making it even harder to get certain items.
“We’ve been getting hit really hard with price hikes and they’re changing weekly,” Abrams said.
The cost spikes coming from manufactures leads to local restaurants raising their prices to keep up. Then customers pay more too.
“We try and be very transparent and keep everyone up to date via social media and inside the restaurant,” Abrams stated.
Moe’s Original Barbeque is asking people to remain patient as manufacturers work to solve the issue. They are trying to maintain margins while providing a quality experience to their customers.
“We feel fortunate that we’ve weathered the storm through what’s been a real tough time for the restaurant industry,” Abrams said.
