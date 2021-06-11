More Rain Tonight. Gradual Improvements Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More rain will continue across the region tonight, with the heaviest rain expected a little farther to our south. While much of our area, is on the cooler side of a front, it still is humid and more rain continues to fall. Flash Flood Watch for much of the viewing area until Midnight. Watch and avoid flood prone areas during and after heavy rainfall.
This weekend, while largely dry, will still have a low chance of some showers or storm. Saturday will start with cloudy skies, fog and a few showers around. Some gradual clearing should unfold by the afternoon with highs in the 70s to near 80. Much of Sunday is dry and warmer, with highs well in the 80s. Late Sunday afternoon and night, a few showers or storms possible, ahead of the next front.
Warm Monday and Tuesday of next week. Isolated storm chances Tuesday and then pleasant and less humid for the mid-week.
Tonight: More rain, heavier to the south. Areas of fog. Lows low to mid 60s.
Saturday: Morning clouds, few showers and fog. Some clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm. Mainly late in the day and night over the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s to 90. Lows in the 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm possible. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs lower 80s. Lows mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs low 80s. Lows near 60.
Friday: Partly sunny, hot. Highs near 90.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.