HPD investigates bus crash downtown

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five people were involved in a wreck between a bus and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of North High Street and West Gay Street Friday, June 11.
Harrisonburg City Spokesperson Michael Parks says two people were in passenger vehicle, and one was transported to Sentara RMH for minor injuries.
Three people, including the driver, were in the bus. Two passengers were transported for minor injuries to RMH.
Parks says one person in the bus and one in the car declined treatment. He reports there were no serious injuries and no other vehicles were involved.
As of 11:15 a.m. , this intersection has been reopened.
The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating the crash.
