Harrisonburg prepares to move forward on downtown parking improvements

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - Harrisonburg says changes are coming to downtown parking.
The city announced Friday, June 11, that Harrisonburg Public Works (HPW) will soon begin to implement improvements to allow visitors to more easily find parking. On-street parking along South Main Street and South Liberty Street between City Hall and the monument near Grattan Street will transition to 10-hour parking next week, kicking off a schedule of improvements that will last through late August.
The city says the changes are a result of extensive community engagement, detailed analysis, and a nearly 150-page study. Only 27% of downtown parking is public, meaning HPW will have to get creative to address the needs of the thousands of folks who show up every day.
Drivers can expect to see three types of parking: 496 permit-only spaces during specific hours, 126 spots will be 10-hour free parking, and 479 four-hour free parking. The city says there also will be 10-minute spaces to make picking up from stores and restaurants easier.
Additionally, every lot and deck also will have at least one designated disabled parking space.
The changes will be rolled out over the summer, one parking area at a time, beginning on June 14 with the street parking along South Main and South Liberty streets. On-street parking there will become 10-hour parking.
The anticipated schedule for downtown parking changes is as follows:
- June 14-19: South Liberty & South Main streets: 10-hour parking
- June 21-25: Clark & Bradshaw lot: permit parking
- June 28-July 7: Hardesty-Higgins House lot: 4-hour parking and Harrison House lot: permit parking
- July 7-14: South Main Street Lot: 4-hour & 10-minute parking, Newman Avenue and Water Street lots: 4-hour parking, and WHSV Lot: reserved, 2-hour and 10-minute parking
- July 14-16: North Liberty Street and Liberty Park lots: 4-hour parking
- July 19-23: Municipal Building lots: permit parking, 4-hour parking and reserved parking
- July 26-August 8: Elizabeth Street Deck: permit and 4-hour parking
- August 9-20: Water Street Deck: permit, 4-hour and 10-minute parking
Harrisonburg says permit spaces will require a permit to park in the designated spaces Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. The spaces will be unrestricted during all other days and times. Public parking will be monitored by police Monday through Saturday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Parking will be unrestricted outside of these hours and on Sundays and holidays.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.