Gypsy Hill Park Duck Pond set for some improvements

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Gypsy Hill Park’s Duck Pond is due for some repairs after years of wear and tear and following last summer’s floods that caused some damage.
Thanks to a $36,000 donation from the Staunton Lions Club, Staunton Parks and Recreation is planning to redo the stone walls around the pond, install new lighting and fountains, put in new feeders, and improve access to the pond.
The club has been a big contributor to the Duck Pond since starting a project back in the 1960s.
“This year, 2021, is our 80th anniversary of Lions Club here in Staunton, so we thought it’d be appropriate to make this legacy donation for the Duck Pond renovation,” Woody Sanders said.
The Lions Club hosts concessions during the bluegrass series in the park over the summer where 100% of money raised goes back to funding projects in the community.
