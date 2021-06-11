CSHD sees good turnouts at schools, neighborhood vaccine clinic sites

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) has seen COVID-19 vaccine interest slow down through the district over the last several weeks, but recently saw a bit of an uptick.
CSHD told WHSV they distributed about 800 vaccines at district events two weeks ago, but last week they gave almost double that.
CSHD Nurse Manager Marsha Rodeffer says the reason for the significant increase was from people most recently eligible to get one vaccine. The health district made stops at several schools, where Rodeffer said many 12 to 15-year-old children showed up eager for their shot.
As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes easier to get at pharmacies and primary care physicians, CSHD staff are concentrating their efforts on targeted clinics.
Rodeffer says they also made stops in neighborhoods like the Harris Gardens Apartments in Harrisonburg, where she said residents worked hard to get their neighbors vaccinated.
“There were residents in one community that went around and gathered up people. They told them, ‘hey [the CSHD] is out here, come on out.’” Rodeffer said. “[One resident] was a real ambassador for us that day and brought a lot of people to the area where we were set up, so I think people were really appreciative that we were there and meeting them where they’re at.”
Rodeffer says the health district will continue making neighborhood stops through July. She added the health district will have other vaccine opportunities for children at regular events or on-site at the health department with students out for summer.
For information on COVID-19 vaccine opportunities, go to vaccineappointments.virginia.gov to sign up for health district clinics online. For more information on CSHD community vaccine events, click here.
To search for other vaccine clinics provided by local pharmacies and healthcare providers, you can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call (877)-VAX-IN-VA.
