Charlottesville Electoral Board certifies absentee votes from Democratic primary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Electoral board met Friday afternoon to certify absentee votes from the Democratic primary.
“So, we have to investigate, find out if they really do live here, if they really are registered, and if we find out that they are, we can count their vote,” James Nix, secretary of the Electoral Board said.
Of the 19 ballots they considered, only two could not be counted. “That was pretty good, oftentimes there are only about half of them that we can count,” Nix said.
In November, the process took the board until the Monday after the election. But for the primary, they wrapped up Friday afternoon.
“We vote more often in Virginia than voters in other states,” Nix said. “We do it every year, usually twice, sometimes three elections in a year and we don’t want voters to get tired of it. It’s very important, show up every time.”
The process was a bit more involved this year. Just like in the presidential election, absentee ballots can now be counted if they are received after the election, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday.
