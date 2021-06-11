The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative to host yard sale Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you spend your weekends going shopping or picking through yard sales for unique items - you’re in luck.
The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative is hosting a yard sale outside of their gallery. Almost everything you can imagine will be on sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“We’re selling everything from George Foreman grill to prints, handmade items, to cassette tapes, to whatever else you could find at a yard sale in such a diverse, interesting place,” Heather Mease, the initiative’s operations manager, said.
All sales will help support artists and art programs in the area.
