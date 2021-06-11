The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative to host yard sale Saturday

The Bridge will be hosting a yard sale on Saturday. (Source: WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes | June 11, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT - Updated June 11 at 6:22 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you spend your weekends going shopping or picking through yard sales for unique items - you’re in luck.

The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative is hosting a yard sale outside of their gallery. Almost everything you can imagine will be on sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

“We’re selling everything from George Foreman grill to prints, handmade items, to cassette tapes, to whatever else you could find at a yard sale in such a diverse, interesting place,” Heather Mease, the initiative’s operations manager, said.

All sales will help support artists and art programs in the area.

