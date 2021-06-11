Augusta Health partners with Unite Us to improve health outcomes for community

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health is partnering with Unite Us, a technology company. The goal is to connect local healthcare and social services providers to improve health outcomes for community members.
Starting June 22, Augusta Health will join over 80 other organizations in the region that are part of the Unite Us network.
“We know that individuals have a multitude of needs, and that much of their health occurs outside of the clinical setting,” Unite Us Customer Success Manager Miranda Byles said.
The platform allows providers to electronically send and receive referrals securely, track a client’s outcomes, and find out where gaps may exist.
“Using this platform, we are ensuring that they get connected to the services that they need when they need it so that we can improve health outcomes and health equity,” Byles explained.
For example, if a client is talking with a case manager and expresses the need for housing assistance, it may not be something the case manager can provide.
“But she can easily and securely log in to the Unite Virginia system and locate an organization that has the capacity to help,” Unite Virginia Community Engagement Manager Margaret Fisher said.
And that housing organization will then contact the client directly to provide them the service they need.
“Rather than having to track down services or just hand a patient a pamphlet of here are some options that might work for you, instead they’re able to make those direct referrals,” Byles added.
“Promoting the health of the community through access to excellent care is the very core of our mission at Augusta Health,” Augusta Health Vice President of Population Health Dan O’Connor said. “To put that mission into action requires going beyond the walls of the hospital and connecting with others in the community who share our mission. The Unite Virginia network and Unite Us platform will allow us all to provide better, more coordinated services to individuals within our community.”
Through a grant from the CARES Act, the Unite Us network is free to community-based organizations in Virginia.
Community-based organizations are able to gather information about who they are serving and what services they offer in the community, and that data will also be available when applying for grants.
Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.