All University of Richmond students required to get COVID vaccine, university says
The tower of Jepson Hall on the campus of the University of Richmond is framed by an arch in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Source: Steve Helber)
By NBC12 Newsroom and Emily Harrison | June 11, 2021 at 4:06 AM EDT - Updated June 11 at 9:41 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond announced all students, staff, and faculty are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for the fall semester. This excludes those with religious or health exemptions.

Students who are getting the vaccine must do so before August 23rd. Those who wish to get a two-dose vaccine should report both doses.

The University will return to nearly 100% fully in-person classes and will not offer remote study during the 2021­–22 academic year. The exception is certain classes in the School of Professional & Continuing Studies, which were previously conducted online.

