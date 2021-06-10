What’s next for Albemarle County after Charlottesville nixes parking garage plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now that Charlottesville is not moving forward with plans for a new parking garage on Market Street, we asked Albemarle County how that impacts the agreement between the two.
The lot would have taken over the current location of Guadalajara and Lucky 7.
The county says to follow the agreement, the city has to either provide it with 100 parking spaces at the Market St. Garage for court users or give the property back to the county.
“The intent would be that would be used for parking to satisfy the county’s parking needs,” said Ned Gallaway, the chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors. “And both of those options would be at the county’s choice.”
Gallaway says the Board of Supervisors has not discussed which option it prefers, but it will make a choice based on what’s best for the county.
