Virginia unveils new marijuana legalization website

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Marijuana becomes legal in the commonwealth in just a few weeks on July 1.
On Thursday, the state unveiled a new website that breaks down what’s allowed and what’s not once the law changes.
Starting on July 1, those 21 and older will be allowed to possess up to an ounce of marijuana and adults can also grow up to four plants in their homes.
Retail sales may start in 2024, pending another vote by the General Assembly next year.
Gov. Ralph Northam says the legalization was about “equity” above all; studies show Black Virginians are four times more likely to face marijuana charges than white Virginians.
The Cannabis Control Board is also being created to help regulate the industry.
To learn more, you can visit the website HERE.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.