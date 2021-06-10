Virginia DMV adding in-person appointment slots

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - While most things are starting to get back to normal, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is sticking to its pandemic practice. If you want to visit in-person, you need to have an appointment.
“We have 90 days’ worth of appointments available. What you do is go online and find a location that works for you,” Virginia DMV Spokesperson Jessica Cowardin said.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, a trip to the DMV could feel like a nightmare.
“Pre-pandemic, it was a walk-in situation. You were in there shoulder-to-shoulder with lots of other customers,” Cowardin said.
Now, it isn’t so bad after all because everyone needs an appointment time to come inside and time slots are constantly being added to the system.
“It’s like many things in life where you have to schedule an appointment, show up, and you can move on. So we think this is a really great system that’s working well for us,” Cowardin said.
Nowadays, not all transactions require you to be in-person at the DMV.
“Most transactions are available online. We have over 50 transactions available online right now and we’ve shifted a lot of what used to be in-person transactions we’ve migrated online,” Cowardin said.
It’s safe to say you won’t be standing on a crowded line at the DMV for the foreseeable future.
“You’re able to schedule an appointment, come in, take care of your business and be out on your way,” Cowardin said.
