Tracking a cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Another warm and humid start to our day. However, we are tracking a backdoor cold front to our north. Ahead of the front there will be a better chance for widespread showers and storms. As the front tracks to our south by Friday, a northerly flow will lower temperatures and humidity. Up to an additional 1″ of rain is possible. Sunshine will return Saturday, with a gradual warm up starting Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 80s
Tonight: Evening showers a storms, Low: upper 60s
Friday: Cloudy, showers & storms, Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, stray shower, high: upper 70s...Low: mid 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Mostly sunny, high: upper 80s...Low: low 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.