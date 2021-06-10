Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital works to get more people vaccinated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital has been working with different people and organizations in the area to increase equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
University of Virginia Health, the Blue Ridge Health District, and the UVA Latino Health Initiative are just a few of the affiliated organizations.
Many of them came together to make vaccines more available to communities color.
“That’s due to the disparities of COVID-19 cases and outcomes in those communities,” Jackie Martin, director of community benefit of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, said.
Sentara is putting a twist on this community engagement by make the vaccine more convenient for people to get. One way Sentara has done this is by bringing COVID-19 vaccines to barber shops.
“Really the idea is to offer vaccines where it’s most convenient for people,” Martin said.
More of these plans are turning into action this Saturday, June 12, through a pop up event at the Sentara Starr Hill Health Center and the Jefferson School City Center Building.
The Fortune Shop, a local developmental initiative designed to strengthen black business, will be set up here with countless vendors.
UVA Health will be there as well with access to free COVID-19 vaccines.
“So it’s all about taking it to people where they are and making it very convenient,” said Martin.
