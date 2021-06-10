CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One the alert for possible new local high water from tropical downpours and thunderstorms through this evening. A muggy atmosphere in place combined with a weather disturbance and cold front will combine to produce more scattered slow moving downpours and thunderstorms. Any may cause street and stream flooding. Much of the area is under a Flash Flood Watch through this evening. Watch and avoid flood prone areas during and after heavy rainfall.