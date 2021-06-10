CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One the alert for possible new local high water from tropical downpours and thunderstorms through this evening. A muggy atmosphere in place combined with a weather disturbance and cold front will combine to produce more scattered slow moving downpours and thunderstorms. Any may cause street and stream flooding. Much of the area is under a Flash Flood Watch through this evening. Watch and avoid flood prone areas during and after heavy rainfall.
More showers and thunder around on Friday. Local high water can’t be ruled out.
We have a less rain risk this weekend. Just an isolated shower/storm chance around Saturday and Sunday.
Seasonable and mainly rain-free to start next week.
Thursday afternoon and Evening: Showers, downpours and thunderstorms developing. Mostly cloudy and muggy. Highs in the low to mid 80s. 60s and 70s during and after rain.
Thursday overnight: Lingering showers and a downpour. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
Friday: Less hot, still humid with showers and thunderstorm. Highs in the 70s.
Friday night: Few showers and thunder. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Morning clouds and fog. Trending mostly sunny in the afternoon. Stray shower around. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm. Mainly late in the day and night over the Shenandoah Valley. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 80s.
