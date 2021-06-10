Flash Flood Watch Tonight. More Rain, Cooler Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A muggy atmosphere in place combined with a weather disturbance and cold front will combine to produce more scattered slow moving downpours and thunderstorms. Any may cause street and stream flooding. Flash Flood Watch across much of the area until Midnight. Watch and avoid flood prone areas during and after heavy rainfall.
More showers and thunder around on Friday. We will reside on the cooler side of a front. While still humid, temperatures likely hold in the 70s.
This weekend, drier times. Saturday may start with some left over showers and clouds, but give way to some clearing. Warmer Sunday and largely dry. Later afternoon and evening, a few spotty storms are possible.
This Evening: Showers, downpours and thunderstorms developing. Mostly cloudy and muggy. Highs in the low to mid 80s. 60s and 70s during and after rain.
Overnight: Lingering showers and a downpour. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
Friday: Less hot, still humid with showers and thunderstorm. Highs in the 70s.
Friday night: Few showers and thunder. Areas of fog. Lows in the 60s.
Saturday: Morning clouds, few showers and fog. Trending mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with an isolated shower/storm. Mainly late in the day and night over the Shenandoah Valley. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 80s. Lows in the 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. PM shower or storm possible. Highs mid 80s. Lows lower 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Less humid. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs low 80s.
