Community Bikes needs help moving to Preston Plaza June 11

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thursday, June 10, is the last day Community Bikes will be on Avon Street in Charlottesville.
Community Bikes is moving to its new location at Preston Plaza Friday, June 11, and is in need of more hands to help with the big change.
“As soon as we get moved and set up over at Preston, people can come and drop off their bikes for service and repair, and we’re selling refurbished bikes,” Operations Manager Jack Oswalt said. “By doing that, we should be able to reach larger group of people in need and we’re hoping to spread our love around that neighborhood.”
Community Bikes has 30 volunteers so far, but it needs more people who have big cars or trucks to help move bike parts. Staff say they are looking forward to having air-conditioning in the new building and getting help from Building Goodness to renovate the space in the coming months.
