BRHD: 60% of adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District says 60% of people living in the district have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but there are still many folks who are unable to get the shot.
That’s why Dr. Costi Sifri at UVA Health says it’s crucial to continue doing everything we can to make the vaccine accessible to everybody so we can get closer to herd immunity.
“We’ve done a very good job getting the vaccine out early and continuing and trying to sustain our momentum to reach a high level of vaccine coverage. There is still work to be done,” Sifri said. “Right now, we are working a lot towards vaccine outreach efforts to try to meet people where they are to get them vaccinated.”
Sifri says reaching President Biden’s goal of 70% of adults getting vaccinated by July 4 is possible if we continue reaching out to people who haven’t received the shot yet.
“Central Virginia, in general, is one of the higher areas in terms of vaccine uptake. We’re excited about that, but it also doesn’t mean that there’s no more work to be done,” Sifri said.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.