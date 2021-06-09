Warm and humid

Changes on the horizon

nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers | June 9, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT - Updated June 9 at 7:40 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our warm and humid pattern will continue today. Random showers and storms will develop later this afternoon into tonight. Meanwhile, we are tracking a backdoor cold front that will give us a better chance for widespread rain and storms. Behind the front temperatures will cool into the 70s and 80s. The weekend will feature cooler temperatures, lower humidity, drier conditions. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, hit & miss showers & storms, High: low 80s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, low: upper 60s

Thursday: Showers & storms, High: around 80...Low: mid 60

Friday: Showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, stray shower, high: around 80...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Scattered storms, high: upper 80s...Low: low 60s

Tuesday: Scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.