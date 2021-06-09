VCU Health launches new COVID-19 clinic for patients with chronic symptoms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Health announced a new COVID-19 clinic for patients with chronic symptoms will be launching. The clinic will be the first of its kind in Virginia.
The clinic will open to:
- Existing VCU Health patients who have tested positive for COVID-19
- Have experienced symptoms for more than 12 weeks after being diagnosed
- Patients experiencing non-COVID-related issues that stem from lung damage, chronic cough, brain fog, decreased alertness and abnormal heartbeat
The clinic will be located on VCU Health’s Stony Point Campus in Richmond.
Existing VCU Health patients should speak to their care team if they are experiencing chronic symptoms from COVID-19.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.