Richmond International Airport prepares for increase in summer travel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As more travelers take to the skies, Richmond International Airport is preparing for their summer travel rush.
Perry Miller, president and CEO of Richmond International Airport, says officials have seen a rise in travelers double in the last couple of months.
“When the pandemic hit, when we saw that 300 or so passengers, that was devastating to us,” Miller said. “We’ve seen an increase now to about a high of 5,000 passengers a day. A little bit different from what we’re accustomed to seeing, but definitely some increase.”
Richmond International Airport says across the country, TSA officers are screening 1.6 million people every day. They say this is a significant increase from last year, but still down from the 2.5 million people screened every day in 2019.
With this increase in travel comes more preparation. Officials are encouraging travelers to come to the airport 90 minutes before their flight leaves.
They’re also encouraging everyone to bring their mask, which is still required per a federal mandate.
The airport is also asking travelers to keep six feet apart with social distancing markers and to wash or sanitize their hands before entering the security checkpoint.
Inside the security checkpoint, acrylic barriers are up. This is up to minimize cross-contamination between employees and travelers.
Chuck Burke, TSA’s federal security director for Richmond International Airport, says travelers will also have a touchless procedure to follow when they’re checking in to the security checkpoint with a TSA officer.
“We don’t touch your ID,” Burke said. “All we do is ask you to put it on to the reader and you just take your mask and drop it down a little bit so we can compare the image to the driver’s license.”
To cut back on touching bins, travelers will need to empty items from their pockets into their carry-on bag. People can also carry one liquid hand sanitizer container, which can go up to 12 ounces.
T-S-A officers will also change gloves between pat-downs and do routine cleanings to disinfect high-touch surfaces.
Burke also says the airport is not experiencing a staffing shortage and will be prepared to take on the travel demand as they continue to hire more people.
The federal mask mandate will end on Sept. 13. Officials are also planning to keep the acrylic barriers up and touchless identification process after the mandate is lifted.
