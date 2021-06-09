Richmond Fire Dept. rescues 19 people from vehicles stuck in high water from flash flooding

(WWBT) - Scattered storms moving through the region caused flash flooding around Central Virginia, leading to the Richmond Fire Department needing to rescue 19 people from stuck vehicles.
Several flood advisories and warnings were issued due to slow-moving storms. NBC12 Meteorologist Megan Wise said 1-2.5 inches of rain have already fallen in some of the highlighted areas below.
The Richmond Fire Department said it was called to more than a dozen calls where vehicles were stuck in high water between 4:27 p.m. and 5:22 p.m. In all on Wednesday afternoon and evening, crews rescued a total of 19 people.
High water could be seen running across the Richmond Highway. Two vehicles were trapped in water at 21st and Bainbridge in Richmond, but the water has since receded.
Petersburg police said high water in the area of Bolingbrook Street at North Crater Road caused a closure, but the water has since cleared out.
Prince George said high water was across the roadway in the 800 block of County Drive in Disputanta.
The Richmond Fire Department tweeted two pictures that were taken at the same location less than an hour apart to show the impact of Wednesday’s flash flooding.
