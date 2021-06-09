Orange Volunteer Fireman’s Fair is back

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange Volunteer Fireman’s Fair is returning after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.
The loss of fun, games and rides last year wasn’t just tough for the usual fairgoers. It hurt the volunteer fire department’s fundraising efforts too.
“Having it back is a big deal for us in terms of income, and hopefully a big deal for the community in terms of being able to get back out and have a real life again,” Bert Roby, first assistant chief for the Orange County Volunteer Fire Company, said.
The Fireman’s Fair will look a little different this year. It’s going to feature some new, exciting entertainment.
“The biggest thing is that there’s a lot of opportunities to have a good time,” Roby said. “We’ve got a lot of rides for people to ride. We’ve got games, we’ve got raffles, we’ve got plenty of food of all different types, and so people just come out, have a good time.”
There are also some new COVID-19 rules in place to keep people safe. These necessary steps are worth bringing back the fire department’s biggest fundraising event of the year.
“I’m just glad to see it back after being gone for a year because this fair has been part of the community for longer than I’ve been here, and I’ve been here for almost 50 years,” Roby said.
The event will be held through June 12. It starts at 6 p.m. every night, except Saturday when the gates open at 1 p.m. Special tickets for unlimited rides are available online for $20.
