Natural sauna conditions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Bermuda high is parked over the western Atlantic. A hot and humid airmass is circulating around it. As the atmosphere becomes unstable, random showers and storms are expected to develop. Some storms could produce a period of heavy rain in a short period of time. We are tracking a backdoor cold front to our north. As it moves into our region, widespread rain and storms can be expected Thursday and Friday. Behind the front a cooler and less humid airmass will filter in. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Mostly cloudy, hit & miss showers & storms, High: low 80s
Tonight: A few showers & storms, Low: upper 60s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: around 80...Low: mid 60s
Friday: Showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, stray shower, High: around 80...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s
Monday: Scattered storms, High: upper 80s...Low low 60s
Tuesday: Scattered storms, High: mid 80s...Low: around 60
