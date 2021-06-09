Natural sauna conditions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Bermuda high is parked over the western Atlantic. A hot and humid airmass is circulating around it. As the atmosphere becomes unstable, random showers and storms are expected to develop. Some storms could produce a period of heavy rain in a short period of time. We are tracking a backdoor cold front to our north. As it moves into our region, widespread rain and storms can be expected Thursday and Friday. Behind the front a cooler and less humid airmass will filter in. Have a great and safe weekend !