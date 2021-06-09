More Storms and Downpours Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Some downpours from slow moving showers and storms Wednesday. As we move into Thursday and Friday, a back door cold front approaching from the north and a disturbance to our west will act to enhance and make for more widespread coverage of showers and storms. Some flooding is possible. More clouds and rain around will also knock the temperatures down for the late week. The weekend is trending drier, although a stray shower or storm is possible.