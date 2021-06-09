More Storms and Downpours Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Some downpours from slow moving showers and storms Wednesday. As we move into Thursday and Friday, a back door cold front approaching from the north and a disturbance to our west will act to enhance and make for more widespread coverage of showers and storms. Some flooding is possible. More clouds and rain around will also knock the temperatures down for the late week. The weekend is trending drier, although a stray shower or storm is possible.
Tonight: Few evening storms fade away, variable clouds, muggy, some fog, Lows around 70.
Thursday: Variable clouds, humid, scattered showers and storms. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, isolated storm, cooler. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low to mid 60s.
Saturday: Sun and clouds, stray shower. Highs upper 70s to around 80. Lows low 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 80s to near 90. Lows low 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s. Lows upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 80s.
