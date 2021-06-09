Mill Mountain Zoo launches box subscription program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Mill Mountain Zoo is launching a new program that gives families a taste of the wild. The new Tails in the Mail program is a box subscription that families can buy this summer.
The zoo says the boxes will be filled with crafts, a book, and an exclusive stuffed animal representing one of the animals at the zoo.
“It would be really fun to be at home and read a book about Snow Leopards and come see Bali. And you even tell those around you all the facts you have learned in the book. We would love to hear what you have learned,” Development Director Jessie Coffman said.
The boxes will be available for June, July and August and are on sale now.
They cost $30 per month plus $7.99 shipping and handling or you can buy all three months for $75 plus shipping and handling per month.
