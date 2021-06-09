McAuliffe looks ahead to November election against Youngkin

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said last night’s election results show the Democratic Party is united and ready to face off against the GOP this November.
McAuliffe cleared about 62 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election in a five-way primary. Two of his challengers – Jennifer McClellan and Jennifer Carroll Foy – had been hoping to have a shot at being the first Black woman governor in the nation.
But McAuliffe said he’s proud of his record on fighting for racial justice and the various endorsements from African American leaders across the commonwealth.
“I’ll put my progressive record up against anybody but at the same time I’m a huge job creator, and that’s what people want,” McAuliffe said. “And I think that’s going to be the big difference going into this fall campaign.”
McAuliffe said when he was in office, he reversed a historic deficit under the Republican leadership and left the commonwealth with a huge surplus, an explosion in job creation and a rise in personal income.
Now as the commonwealth hopes to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, McAuliffe said he believes Democrats have more inclusive policies for Virginians.
“I speak to the CEOs they’re not coming to a state that has a governor with an extreme social agenda,” McAuliffe said.
Republican Glenn Youngkin is calling McAuliffe is a politician of the past with old ideas.
Now, the stage is set for potentially the most expensive race in Virginia gubernatorial history as Youngkin is prepared to spend upwards of $75 million of his own personal wealth on this election.
There’s about five months to go before the general elections in Virginia. While the Democrats have the advantage of a winning streak in statewide races in Virginia for the past 12 years, many experts say this race could be competitive.
