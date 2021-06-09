Greene County Board of Supervisors propose building a tower

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County first responders are having a difficult time with their radio system.
They have used the same system since the 1980′s and are now looking to revamp in hopes of making the area even more safe.
“So right now because of the mountains, because of the technology, only 60-65% of the county receives coverage. So when our first responders go out on a call, they’re out of communication in 40- 45% of the county,” said Jim Frydl, planning director and zoning administrator.
The board proposed building a tower that will give first responders better reception when using the radio system.
People who live in Greene are welcome to contribute feedback to the Planning and Zoning Department on the idea.
If the tower is approved, it would be built on county land.
