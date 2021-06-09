Charlottesville and Albemarle County police participate in Torch Run for Special Olympics

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County and Charlottesville police participated in the annual Torch Run to raise money for the Special Olympics Wednesday.
The race began at the Albemarle County Police Building and ended on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.
“The Law Enforcement Torch Run is our biggest grassroots fundraiser,” Katelynn Sundheim, director of development for Special Olympics Virginia, said.
The event is designed not only to raise money, but awareness for the 22,000 Special Olympics athletes.
“These athletes go out there and give it their all and we are just absolutely proud to support them,” Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney said.
Charlottesville police escorted some Special Olympics runners throughout the race. The run was different from last year where people ran on their own due to the pandemic.
“It’s been awesome for us to feel a sense of normalcy again,” Sundheim said.
The Charlottesville Police Department raised $1,200 for the Special Olympics by the end of the race.
