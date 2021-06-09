Bond approved but appealed for suspect in Blacksburg killing

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Montgomery County General District Court judge approved bond Wednesday for the suspect in a Blacksburg killing, but the Commonwealth’s Attorney immediately appealed it, moving the decision to Circuit Court.
Isi Etute, 18, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Jerry Smith, 40, found dead in his apartment on June 1. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries to the head.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Etute’s attorney, Jimmy Turk, provided some details about the possible link between the suspect and the victim. He said Etute and Smith had matched on the dating site Tinder, but Smith’s Tinder profile indicated he was a woman named Angie. Turk says the two first met on April 10.
Turk laid out his case Wednesday for granting bond for the suspect, having Etute and his mother take the stand. Etute’s mother told the court her son is not a flight risk had never been in any trouble. She also spoke about how he would help take care of his younger sister with special needs.
Etute also said in court he’d never been in trouble. He graduated high school early to start at Virginia Tech in January. During the investigation, Etute is on suspension from Virginia Tech and its football team.
