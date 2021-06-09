Background actors needed for ‘Tapawingo’ movie filming in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Lights, camera, action! The feature film “Tapawingo” is set to begin shooting in Hopewell and surrounding locations next week, but background actors are needed to fill open roles.
Tapawingo “tells the story of a listless oddball who becomes the unlikely bodyguard for a misfit teenager and finds himself in the crosshairs of the town’s family of bullies.” The film stars Jon Heder and Billy Zane, along with Kim Matula, Amanda Bearse and Blake Clark.
The production team is searching for a variety of background actors and individuals are invited to submit information to be considered.
The following background roles need to be filled:
- grocery shoppers (any age)
- library patrons (any age)
- young women (ages 18-20)
- bus passengers (ages 45-65)
- convenience store patrons (age 25+)
- cafeteria workers (age 50+)
- students (ages 15-18)
- teachers (any age)
- basketball players (tall, slender, age 15-25)
- “mathletes” (ages 15-20)
- mall shoppers (any age)
- mall girls (ages early 20′s)
- roller skaters (ages 20-50)
- office workers (ages 40-60)
- bingo players (ages 40-80)
- audience members
- arcade kids (ages 15-25)
- swimmers (ages 60-70)
- older students (ages 20-50)
Anyone interested will need to submit information to tapawingobg@gmail.com with the subject line: Tapawingo - BG Submissions - [Name of role from list below].
A submission should include:
- Head shot
- Full body shot
- Union Status (Union/Non-Union):
- Height:
- Weight:
- Shirt Size (Small, Medium, Large, XL, XL):
- Pant Size:
- Shoe Size:
- Role Interested In:
- Specialty Wardrobe (specifically 70′s-80′s attire)
- Availability:
- Referred By:
Producers are also searching for vehicles from the 1970s and 1980s.
COVID-19 testing is required for all actors on set.
