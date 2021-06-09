Albemarle Co. schools making a buzz about bee keeping

SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three schools in Albemarle County are joining forces to transform a playground into a bee’s paradise.
“We’re making bee boxes and we’re digging up the soil so we can make them,” said Maxwell, a third grader at Scottsville Elementary School.
In order to do that, part of the elementary school’s playground will need a face lift. From digging a garden and planting flowers to building bee hives, not only is it a good learning experience, it’s also good for the environment.
Students with Monticello High School are helping to clear the space and give lessons on bee keeping.
“Bees are a good indicator species. If they’re doing well in your area, then your environment and ecosystem probably is too,” MHS teacher Chris Stanek said.
Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC) is also lending a hand by providing pre-build hives the students can learn to put together themselves.
“There’s something about doing things with your hands and building something, and being able step back and say, ‘I did that. I was part of that.’ It’s a great feeling. It’s a feeling more students need to have,” CATEC Assistant Principal Anthony Smith said. “They could come back in 10-15 years, these bee houses will be here. It’ll just be part of their story, one of their memories.”
