ACPD mourns loss of K-9 Theo
K-9 Theo. Photo provided by the Albemarle County Police Department (Source: ACPD)
By NBC29 Newsroom | June 9, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT - Updated June 9 at 10:55 AM

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is mourning the loss of its courthouse dog, K-9 Theo.

ACPD says the 11-year-old black lab’s role was to offer a calm presence for victims and witnesses.

Theo began working in the county’s criminal justice system in June 2014 and spent his days accompanying Albemarle County Victim/Witness staff as they went about their duties.

The department says not only did Theo help victims, but he was also a co-worker, friend, and companion to the women and men of the Albemarle County Police Department.

Theo will be missed.

