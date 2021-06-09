ACPD mourns loss of K-9 Theo

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is mourning the loss of its courthouse dog, K-9 Theo.
ACPD says the 11-year-old black lab’s role was to offer a calm presence for victims and witnesses.
Theo began working in the county’s criminal justice system in June 2014 and spent his days accompanying Albemarle County Victim/Witness staff as they went about their duties.
The department says not only did Theo help victims, but he was also a co-worker, friend, and companion to the women and men of the Albemarle County Police Department.
Theo will be missed.
