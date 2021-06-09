AAA: Changes in routines due to restriction rollback and hot car dangers require renewed focus on children in rear seats

AAA says 2018 and 2019 are the two worst years in history for child hot car deaths with 54 and 53 fatalities respectively. Five of those deaths were in Virginia. Fewer cars on the road and fewer miles driven by parents and caregivers last year meant a 53 percent drop (53 in 2019 compared to 25 last year) in hot car deaths involving children. But with cars sitting idle as many adults worked from home, the percentage of hot car deaths related to children gaining access on their own jumped from 13 percent in 2019 to 36 percent in 2020, according to Kidsandcars.org.