VSP investigating fatal crash involving teens in Augusta Co.

AUGSUTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County that took the life of a Waynesboro girl.
VSP says it responded to a crash between a Dodge Ram and Nissan Altima on Hermitage Road, near Henkle Road, around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, June 6.
Authorities say the pickup truck had gone off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and a mailbox, then overcorrected, causing it to cross back into the roadway and hit the Nissan. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to go into the ditch, and they both caught fire.
The 16-year-old driver of the Dodge was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.
VSP says the driver and four passengers in the Nissan were all juveniles, and that all of them were taken to the UVA Medical Center for treatment. One of the passengers, a 12-year-old Waynesboro girl, succumbed to her injuries that evening. The driver and two passengers were transported for treatment of serious injuries, while a fourth passenger is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Dodge has been charged with reckless driving, and additional charges may be pending.
