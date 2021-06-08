Voting underway in Virginia’s Democratic primary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Voters are picking which Democrats they want to see on the ballot in November.
Polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, for the primary election. Five candidates - Lee Carter, Jennifer D. Carroll Foy, Justin Fairfax, Terry McAuliffe, and Jennifer McClellan - are competing for their party’s nomination to go up against Republican candidate Glenn Younkin in the gubernatorial race.
Meanwhile, Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking a third term, but faces a challenge from Delegate Jay Jones.
Six candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor: Hala Ayala, Mark Levine, Andria McClellan, Sean Perryman, S. ‘Sam” Rasoul, and Xavier Warren.
Virginia’s off-year elections typically draw national attention as a possible bellwether for trends heading into next year’s midterms.
Voters in Charlottesville are also picking candidates for City Council - Carl E. Brown, Brian R. Pinkston, and Juandiego Wade - and Commonwealth’s Attorney - incumbent Joseph D. Platania or challenger Ray S. Szwabowski III. Roughly 2.3% of registered voters in the city had cast their ballots as of 9 a.m.
Polls will be open until 7 p.m.
