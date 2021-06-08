UVA Baseball walks-off ODU to earn spot in Super Regionals, first trip in six years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - They aren’t known as the “Cardiac Cavs” for nothing. The University of Virginia baseball team is going back to Super Regionals in the Men’s College World Series following a big victory over Old Dominion University. It’s their first trip since 2015.
Tuesday’s game was the only game of the entire regional weekend to be scoreless through five innings.
In the top of the 6th inning, ‘Hoos ace of the staff Andrew Abbott came out of the bullpen to face ODU’s Brock Gagliardi with two outs. On an 0-2 count, he beat the shift scoring Carter Trice. Monarchs took the first lead of the game 1-0.
In the bottom of the 7th, UVA threatened with bases loaded and nobody out, still trailing 1-0. Nick Kent hit a chopper up the middle scoring one run on the fielder’s choice.
Four pitches later, Alex Tappen hit an RBI single into left field. The Cavaliers took their first lead of the game 2-1.
The Monarchs came roaring back in the 8th. With two runners on base and two outs, Gagliardi stayed hot at the plate lining a single into centerfield that scored Kyle Battle. The game was then tied at two.
Later in the inning with the bases loaded, Tommy Bell smacks a line drive to right reclaiming the lead for ODU.
In the bottom of the 8th inning, UVA with two outs and runners on first and second, facing ODU closer Noah Dean, he sailed a fastball to the backstop, allowing both runners to advance on the wild pitch.
On the very next pitch, Dean does it again, and Zach Gelof crosses home with ease again tying this game up at three.
Neither team would score in the 9th, sending the game to extra innings.
In the ODU half of the 10th, Stephen Schoch retires the side in order.
With one out in the 10th. The ‘Hoos starting pitcher Devin Ortiz, who threw four scoreless innings and stayed in the game to hit, took matters into his own hands. He launched the 1-1 fastball high and deep to left center. UVA walked off Old Dominion 4-3.
The ‘Hoos will play Dallas Baptist in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Sunday and (if necessary) on Monday.
