Shenandoah LGBTQ Center celebrates Pride Month

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - “Pride month began in commemoration of the Stonewall Riots in 1969, which were led by Black transwomen of color. It is a celebration of the LGBTQ community and their visibility and their resilience,” Emily Sproul, the executive director of the Shenandoah Valley LGBTQ Center, explained.
June is recognized all over the world as Pride Month, when members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies can celebrate.
“It can be really easy to hang a Pride flag out in June and say that you are affirming or that you are inclusive but it really comes down to your day-to-day practices all year round,” Sproul said.
In the valley, the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center has numerous events planned for the community.
The organization expects to host events that allow members of the LGBTQ community to share experiences, get vaccinated against COVID-19, even educate through documentary and film screenings.
“I think it is incredibly important for our community to gather in person. We are trying to do it as safely as possible. We have policies in place at the center that you must wear a mask if you are not vaccinated,” Sproul said. “We are doing everything we can to keep the community safe but we recognize the need for connection and that connecting over Zoom just isn’t the same.”
The center is open for drop-in hours for members of the community that may be in need of support. You can find a calendar of those dates and times by clicking here.
Some of the events are drop-in but for some, you may need to register, so make sure to check out the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center Facebook page for more information.
If you would like to support the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center, click here.
To support a number of LGBTQ Centers across the country, click here.
