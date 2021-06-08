Pinkston and Wade win Democratic primary for C’ville council; Platania gets nod for prosecutor

Charlottesville city council and prosecutor Democratic candidates. (Source: WVIR)
By Max Marcilla | June 8, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT - Updated June 8 at 10:23 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Voters in Charlottesville have made their voices heard, and three men are bound for November’s election.

Candidates Brian Pinkston and Juandiego Wade appear to be the two Democrats set to run for open Charlottesville City Council seats.

As of Tuesday night and with 10 out of 10 precincts reporting, Wade led the field with 4,910 votes and Pinkston garnered 3,601. Carl Brown trailed with 1,797.

In the race for Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney, incumbent Joe Platania defeated challenger Ray Szwabowski. The tally 3,431 votes to 2,413.

Provisional ballots have yet to be counted, and official results are expected later this week.

