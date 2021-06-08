Muralists making the walls at UVA’s psychiatry unit a bit brighter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Muralists are coming together to help people heal inside UVA Health’s adult psychiatry unit.
Andrea Trimble and James Johnson have created neighborhood-themed murals on the walls of the hallway to help people who are dealing with mental health struggles feel at home.
“It’s just an amazing feeling and especially when it comes to helping people. They are really appreciative of my art in general,” Johnson said.
This is all in partnership with the Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative.
“I think it’s been really fun to add a splash of color to the walls. A lot of hospital walls tend to be solid colors, sort of neutral tones, so it’s been great to have the opportunity to add bright imagery and colors and bring a little bit of the outside in to the walls,” Trimble said.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.