More Hit & Miss Storms Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warm and humid with hit and miss storms. Each day, some scattered storms will develop, mostly likely during the afternoon and evening, before tapering off. Some localized heavy rain for some under these storms. By Thursday and Friday, a front approaching from the north and a disturbance to our west will act to enhance and make for more widespread coverage of showers and storms. Some flooding is possible. Temperatures will back down by the late week and to start the weekend.
Tonight: Few evening storms, variable clouds, muggy, some fog, Lows around 70.
Wednesday: Sun and clouds, hot, humid, scattered PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, warm, humid, scattered showers and storms. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. Highs upper 70s. Lows mid 60s.
Saturday: Variable clouds, cooler, few scattered showers. Highs upper 70s. Lows low 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers. Highs low 80s. Lows low 60s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 80s.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.