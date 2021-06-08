More Hit & Miss Storms Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Warm and humid with hit and miss storms. Each day, some scattered storms will develop, mostly likely during the afternoon and evening, before tapering off. Some localized heavy rain for some under these storms. By Thursday and Friday, a front approaching from the north and a disturbance to our west will act to enhance and make for more widespread coverage of showers and storms. Some flooding is possible. Temperatures will back down by the late week and to start the weekend.