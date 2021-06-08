The heat is on

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is to our east, and southerly wind will keep the heat and humidity in place for the next few days. Later this afternoon into tonight we will have a chance for a hit or miss shower and storm. An approaching cold front is expected to enhance our chances for more widespread needed rain Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will begin to cool into the 70s and 80s this weekend. While the weekend will not be a wash out, both Saturday and Sunday will still have chances for scattered showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !