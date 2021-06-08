The heat is on

Showers and storms

By David Rogers | June 8, 2021 at 7:35 AM EDT - Updated June 8 at 7:43 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is to our east, and southerly wind will keep the heat and humidity in place for the next few days. Later this afternoon into tonight we will have a chance for a hit or miss shower and storm. An approaching cold front is expected to enhance our chances for more widespread needed rain Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will begin to cool into the 70s and 80s this weekend. While the weekend will not be a wash out, both Saturday and Sunday will still have chances for scattered showers and storms. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Becoming partly sunny, hit & miss showers & storms, High: around 90

Tonight: Evening shower of storm, Low: around 70

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Showers & storms, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Friday: Showers & storms, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, stray showers, high: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Scattered showers & storms, High: around 80...Low: low 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

